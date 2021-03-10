fbpx
Insurance Fraud: Former Dangote Manager, 2 Others Bag Seven Years Imprisonment

March 10, 2021
The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced Raymond Akanolu, a former General Manager of Dangote Industries Limited, and two others for $32,000 insurance fraud.

Also convicted by the court presided over by Justice S.S. Ogunsanya were Mojisola Aladejobi and Balogun Alaba.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday revealed that the Lagos Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency secured the conviction and sentencing of the three individuals.

The defendants were arraigned on two counts bordering on conspiracy and attempt to obtain money by false pretence to the tune of $32,000.

“The defendants, sometime in October 2014, in Lagos allegedly conspired among themselves to defraud Dangote Industries Limited of the sum of $32,000 (Thirty Two Thousand United State Dollars) by inflating the premium for the renewal of insurance policy cover for its Hawker Aircraft with registration No. 5N-DGN.

“The offence is contrary to section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, No. 11 of 2011,” said the statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman for EFCC.

When the charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty to the counts, a development that led to their full trial.

The prosecution counsels, S.O. Daji and Babatunde Sonoiki, called witnesses and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence by the court.

In her judgment, Justice Ogunsanya found the defendants guilty of the offence and sentenced them to seven years imprisonment each on both counts of the charge.

