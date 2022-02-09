Insurance Companies Pay N11bn Damage Claims On #EndSARS

February 9, 2022 175



The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has said insurance companies have paid N11bn claims on losses suffered during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

The Chairman, NIA, Mr Ganiyu Musa, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos.

“As at January, insurers have paid over N11bn as claims that arose from the #EndSARS protest of 2020,” Musa said.

Lootings, destruction pf Properties and the deaths of many innocent civilians had scarred the #EndSARS protests.

The NIA had earlier released a report that the claims were paid on the cause of vandalization, lootings, theft, deaths and cases of loss of cash.

It added that all claims were settled on malicious damage; business interruptions; burglary attacks; and on fire and burnt sites.

As the protests continued to persist, the caused was taken over by hoodlums who embarked on various massive lootings and destructions schemes.