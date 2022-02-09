fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Insurance Companies Pay N11bn Damage Claims On #EndSARS

February 9, 20220175


The Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) has said insurance companies have paid N11bn claims on losses suffered during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

The Chairman, NIA, Mr Ganiyu Musa, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos.

“As at January, insurers have paid over N11bn as claims that arose from the #EndSARS protest of 2020,” Musa said.

Lootings, destruction pf Properties and the deaths of many innocent civilians had scarred the #EndSARS protests.

The NIA had earlier released a report that the claims were paid on the cause of vandalization, lootings, theft, deaths and cases of loss of cash.

It added that all claims were settled on malicious damage; business interruptions; burglary attacks; and on fire and burnt sites.

As the protests continued to persist, the caused was taken over by hoodlums who embarked on various massive lootings and destructions schemes.

“Meet Our Demands Or We Go On Strike” – ASUU To FG
Related tags :

About Author

Insurance Companies Pay N11bn Damage Claims On #EndSARS
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's 2020 Visa Policy COVERNEWSLETTERTRAVEL
February 4, 20200853

Buhari Unveils Nigeria’s 2020 Visa Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has officially presented to the public the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020. He presented the document at the State Ho
Read More
August 2, 20140211

Mourinho Excited About New Squard, Closes Chelsea Transfer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Jose Mourinho is pretty much excited with the squad at his disposal, with Chelsea having acted quickly to get bodies on board. Changes were inevitable at St
Read More
NEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
May 23, 20190360

6 Persons Feared Dead in Onitsha Building Collapse

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Six persons were feared trapped yesterday under the rubble of a four-storey building that collapsed in Onitsha, Anambra State. The incident happened on No.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.