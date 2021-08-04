Insurance Builds National Wealth – CIIN President

August 4, 2021 71

Highlighting the benefits of insurance, the President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Muftau Oyegunle, said that the business of insurance “builds national wealth”.

He said that the institute was carrying out an extensive awareness programme on the benefits of insurance.

Speaking on the subject at a media briefing, Oyegunle said that to drive the awareness programme further, different methods have been employed, including reaching out to secondary school students and donating course materials to tertiary institutions that offer insurance in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Gambia and have been re-accredited by the institute.

Oyegunle said, “This year, there would be greater efforts towards the extension of insurance awareness programmes and initiatives to other parts of the country.

“The Institute’s insurance awareness initiative has been sustained through different processes.

“The tradition of enlightening secondary school students in the country about the insurance profession and practice to inspire them to select insurance as one of the subjects to be written either in senior secondary school and or NECO examinations continues to record positive results.

“During the year under review, all the tertiary institutions offering insurance in Nigeria, Cameroon and Gambia that had been re-accredited by the institute received donations of two sets of CIIN course books to support and encourage the student members of the Institute to take the professional examinations.

“Insurance is a business that helps the economy to grow. It is a business that builds national wealth.

“A business that helps people to beat poverty, it helps people create wealth. Insurance is in the interest of our future.

“It is our collective responsibility to take insurance to the level of a higher percentage of penetration like what obtains in other countries.”