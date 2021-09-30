Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria Unveils New Logo

September 30, 2021 159

As one of the largest umbrella bodies of the accounting profession in Africa, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) is constantly leading the pack and evolving in response to market realities and the expectations of its stakeholders.

On Wednesday 29th of September, 2021 at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos State, ICAN unveiled its new logo to the general public, promising a greater professional association.

ICAN, in response to the opportunities for growth in the accounting practice, has enlivened its identity to fuel our renewed commitment towards creating enduring value for all members and setting the stage for a desirable association with stakeholders.

This rebranding exercise offers the Institute the opportunity to deepen its differentiation, reach new target audiences and achieve the stimulation it requires to create new growth, in an ever-evolving market.

The Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe while giving his remarks during the unveiling said that the institution which is still strong is commencing a new chapter “a greater ICAN. Same Charter but a New Chapter”.

Kumshe said “ICAN has, in 56 years, carved an enviable niche for itself as a body focused on emerging a global giant among Professional Accounting Organizations (PAOs).

“We are committed to strengthening our noble Institute’s impressive pedigree through enhanced value addition as well as the boosting our distinctiveness, even as we adapt and remain flexible to the present realities.

“We are reinforcing the leadership and mentoring we provide to younger PAOs within the continent. We are also engaging with PAOs in countries where data has revealed our members migrate to, to facilitate their work as Professional Accountants in those clime.

“ICAN has evolved into a significant actor in Africa’s Professional Accounting landscape. It is not unexpected that the image of the Institute, conveyed through its logo, should also evolve to accommodate the transition that is imminent. These summarize the reason for our gathering this evening.

Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo, CFA, CFE, mni, FCA, the 57th President of ICAN during her welcome address said that “Our logo is our identity and represents our essence. Our logo has evolved with us for 56 years and has come of age.

“The global disruption across sectors has evolved our brand. And like the ancient mythical Phoenix, we have emerged younger and more powerful, from the global disruptions”.

In attendance was: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Femi Hamzat, Dr Rabiu Olowo, FCA Commissioner of Finance, Lagos State, revered Past Presidents ably led by the Chairman of this Occasion who also doubles as the Chairman of the Body of Past Presidents of ICAN, Princess Agnes Adenike Adeniran, FCA.

Members of the Governing Council of the Institute are physically present in their numbers while a few have joined virtually. Over 55,000 members of the Institute joined all over the world to witness and be part of this historic moment of the Institute.



