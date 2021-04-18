Instant Payments, PoS Deals Reach N64.34tn In Three Months

April 18, 2021 68

Financial transactions via Nigerian Interbank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP) and Pointy of Sales (PoS) terminals in the country grossed N64.34trillion in the first three months of 2021.

The latest data from Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) showed that both NIP and PoS recorded 87.1 per cent growth in value of payments when compared to a total of N32.25 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020.

When compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 in which NIP and PoS payments were valued at N53.61trillion, this indicates a 12.55 per cent increase.

A breakdown of data showed that NIP grossed N58.85 trillion in the first quarter of 2021, while PoS deals were worth N1.49 trillion during the same period.

The instant payments were carried out by bank customers via bank branches, Internet banking, mobile apps, Automated Teller Machines and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data.

Further analysis of the NIBSS data showed that the volume of transactions conducted using NIP and PoS was 967.51 million, a 91 per cent increase from 506.53 million recorded in Q1 2020.

This is represents a 6.47 per cent increase from 908.70 million transactions conducted in the last quarter of 2020.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is intensifying effort to close the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria and achieve 95m per cent financial inclusion by 2024.