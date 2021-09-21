Instagram Grants Hushpuppi Access To Account

September 21, 2021 62

Flamboyant Instagram celebrity and fraudster, Rammon Abbas, notoriously known as Hushpuppi, has been granted access to his Instagram account by the Facebook-owned social media platform.

This is against the backdrop of a cascade of fraud charges against him, as the platform concluded that he had not violated any of its rules.

Instagram, in a message to Dubai-based The National, said that there were extant protocols that guided the handling of the accounts of inmates.

Hushpuppi faces a 20-year jail term after he was apprehended by the Dubai Police for “committing crimes outside the UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft,” according to the Dubai police.

In his possession, the Dubai Police found $40.9 million, 13 luxury cars with an estimated value of $6.8 million.

According to Instagram, Hushpuppi is free to use the platform until otherwise directed by the US authorities.

Instagram further noted that Hushpuppi did not fall under the category warranting an account removal on the platform, noting that it only took down accounts used by dangerous organisations and individuals.

This allowance by Instagram gives Hushpuppi the free reins to resume uploading photos of his daily living to his 2.5 million followers.