fbpx
Insights On Investments As Shared By FBNH CFO, Aiyibi

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCENEWSNEWSLETTER

Insights On Investments As Shared By FBNH CFO, Aiyibi

June 21, 20210142
Insights On Investments As Shared By FBNH CFO, Aiyibi

The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of FBN Holdings, Oyewale Ariyibi, shared some insights on the complexities of investment.

He disclosed these insights to journalists at a knowledge sharing session held over the weekend, while speaking on the theme, ‘Understanding Financial Statement for Business Reporting.’

Ariyibi said, “As an investor, investing in the financial market is not gamble or betting, you need a financial adviser for an investment decision.

“You should invest money you don’t need immediate use, invest for medium and long-term, also invest in stocks that have good fundamentals for capital gains.

READ ALSO: Adoption Of Digital Currency Will Deepen Financial Inclusion in Nigeria – FDC

“A financial statement represents a formal record of the financial activities of an entity; it reflects the financial effects of business transactions and events on an entity.

“It is prepared by following certain logical and consistent accounting principles; and it is usually audited to ensure accuracy for tax, financing, or investing purposes.

“For Management, it is used for planning, controlling and decision-making process, to evaluate the organisational performance and position, so that the necessary measures are taken for improvement.

“For shareholders and investors, a financial statement can be used to analyse the viability and profitability of their investments and to assess the ability of the business/organisation to pay dividends and determine any future course of action.”

Related tags :

About Author

Insights On Investments As Shared By FBNH CFO, Aiyibi
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Lufthansa to Cut 22,000 Full Time Jobs INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
June 11, 20200120

COVID-19: Lufthansa to Cut 22,000 Full Time Jobs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram German airline Lufthansa said on Thursday that it would have to slash 22,000 full-time jobs as it predicts a muted recovery in demand for travel following t
Read More
Nigeria Customs Service BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
October 26, 20180147

Customs Impound Contrabands Worth N105 Million in Edo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said it seized contraband valued at N105.3 million in Benin, Edo State between Sept. 20 and Oct. 19. The Natio
Read More
May 17, 20163187

UBA Leads as CBN Forex Sales to Banks Crashes to $131million

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, last week sold a total of $130,755,294.59 to 14 commercial banks, four merchant banks and the Bank of Industry, BoI. The a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.