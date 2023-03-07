Inside Nigeria’s Dominance, Advantage In Automated Trading

Based on Google search trends, the latest report from Tradingbrowser.com, a crypto trading guide Nigeria is at the forefront of the copy trading and trading bot revolution.

The report shows puts Nigeria at the top of the search trends for copy trading. Below are the facts:

Nigeria dominates the search for “copy trading” with 8 (800%) times more searches than the UK and a staggering 19 (1900%) times more searches than the USA.

South Africa is the second leading African country in copy trading, with 8 (800%) times higher search rate than the United States.

Kenya has 1.8 times higher searches than the UK and 1.5 times higher search rates than Australia for copy trading.

Ghana has more than double the search rate of New Zealand for copy trading, securing its spot as the fourth African country.

In Nigeria, "copy trading app" is a top search term, pointing to a strong preference for mobile trading among the country's traders.

Nigeria is also leading the "trading bot" search with a search score of 100 on Google, 3.7 times higher than the UK and 4.5 times higher than the USA.

Kenya is also showing significant interest in trading bots, with 3.2 times more searches than the UK and 3.7 times more than the USA with a search score of 85.

South Africa comes in third with a 155% higher search rate than the USA, with a search score of 46 for trading bots.

Ghana is proving to be a promising contender with a search score of 38 for trading bots, more than doubling the number of searches in the USA and 86% higher than in the UK.

In Nigeria, the most frequently searched terms include "crypto trading bot" and "bitcoin bot", indicating a keen interest in emerging technology and a willingness to embrace innovation among Nigerians.

According to Statista, mobile usage in Nigeria is predicted to increase to 33.92% in 2023, to 42.19% in 2024, and up to 48% in 2027.

This data suggests that more Nigerians are using mobile devices to access the internet, which may be contributing to the increasing popularity of trading bots and copy trading in the country.

As more Nigerians gain access to mobile devices, it's likely that we will continue to see growth in these areas of the financial industry.

Trade “The above statistics highlight the significant interest and demand for copy trading and trading bots in Nigeria. This trend is particularly interesting as Nigeria outperforms other countries traditionally associated with high trading activity, such as the USA and UK.

“The reasons behind this trend can be attributed to several factors, including the high levels of mobile phone usage in Nigeria and the increasing adoption of fintech solutions in the country.

“Furthermore, Nigerians are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, and many are turning to trading as a means of creating wealth and achieving financial freedom.

“Looking forward, the use of trading bots and copy trading in Nigeria is likely to become even more prevalent, as traders continue to look for ways to gain a competitive edge in the financial markets, especially through their mobile phones.”