Insecurity: Zamfara Police Arrests 7 Security Agents For Aiding, Abetting Bandits

Zamafara Police have arrested seven security agents involved in aiding and abetting banditry in the state.

The state government says the suspects who have already been interrogated and confessed to the crime, have been sabotaging military operations in the state by sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms, and other facilities to the armed bandits to prevent soldiers from conquering the bandits.

One of the suspects was caught in possession of 20 rounds of 62mm of live ammunition at the point of handing over to the buyer, one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, a suspected active bandit after receiving an advanced payment of ₦100,000.00 from the buyer.

The second suspect from Sokoto was caught by detectives supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits while two other suspects were arrested as they were supplying bandits with ammunition and military camouflage from Lagos.