Insecurity: Zamfara Govt Restricts Movements Of Okada, Orders House Search

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has ordered the restriction of motorcycles ‘okadas’ in the communities on the outskirt of Gusau from 9 pm till dawn.

The restriction is part of the measures to contain the security challenges in Zamfara State.

The State Governor gave the directive on Tuesday after an expanded Security Council meeting which lasted for more than eight hours.

Zamfara Governor beefs up security measures

Matawalle also ordered security operatives to commence a house-to-house search to uncover criminals in the 19 emirates of the state as the residents continue to live at the mercy of bandits.

He stated that motorcycle riders who refuse to stop for search and who move after the designated hours should be shot on sight as terrorists and bandits now use a lot of motorcycles.

“This measure is a part of government’s efforts to tackle insecurity in the state, as the government is concerned over the usage of hotels by terrorists and criminals to perpetrate their heinous activities in the state,” the governor said.

The measure, the governor explained, followed reports of the use of motorcycles by bandits and other criminal elements to commit crimes within the state capital and its environs.

Hotels

Hotel operators have been ordered to probe guests by means of a valid identification before accommodating them.

“Any hotelier found violating the new order will have his hotel shut down and face prosecution according to the law. The state government would not take it lightly with anyone found disturbing the peace and security of the people,” Matawalle said, reiterating the state government’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of the people.

The Council directed security operatives, particularly military and police, to scale up efforts to fight bandits and other criminals in Zamfara.