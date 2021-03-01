fbpx
Insecurity: Yobe Govt. Closes Boarding Schools In 17 LGAs

March 1, 2021033
The Yobe State Government issued a directive on Sunday to close all boarding schools across the 17 Local Government Councils of the state.

The directive issued is expected to take effect immediately.

Although there has been no official statement from the government or security agencies, one of the students confirmed that they were asked by their teachers to vacate the hostels and go home without any reason.

However, one of the teacher’s revealed that the decision was a result of the increasing security threats across boarding schools in the country.

Students of the Senior Secondary School (SS3) have, however, been asked to stay behind.

Jangebe, Zamfara Abduction

This comes days after gunmen attacked the Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, whisking away 317 female students.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state, have been released by their captors.

As of Friday evening, BizWatch Nigeria reported that seven out of the 317 abducted female students were said to have escaped.

CP Abutu Yar, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, on Thursday, had reported that a joint search and rescue operation was ongoing to rescue all 317 students.

CP Yaro said the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, and other state government officials led a heavily armed Re-enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to have been whisked to.

Bello Matawalle, the Governor of Zamfara State, ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the state.

“As we are making efforts to strengthen the security around our schools, I have directed the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools across the State,” Matawalle said in a broadcast, on Friday evening.

Insecurity: Yobe Govt. Closes Boarding Schools In 17 LGAs
