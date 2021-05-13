Insecurity: Women Journalists Pray For Nigeria

fbpx
May 13, 2021055
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State, has joined other women journalists across the country, to seek divine intervention over the insecurity challenges facing the nation.

The online Solemn Assembly with theme, “Oh God!! Heal Our Land,” took place  on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 with female journalists across the state in attendance.

Addressing participants at the prayer meeting, Ayaba Omobola Nowoola Akingbehin, NAWOJ Vice President, B-Zone, advised them to be fervent in prayers in order to deliver the nation from her present predicament. She said, “I appreciate you all for hearkening to  this clarion call. I beseech you to take a cue from the Biblical Esther who damned the consequences to deliver her kindred.”

Quoting from Nehemiah 4:15, she said, “God hears the prayers of women because we know how to call upon Him.  As mothers, I will like you to be our Esthers because the Lord has commissioned us to stand in the gap. The nation is no longer secure for journalists to effectively discharge their duties. Our husbands and children are scared and can no longer move freely in the country. Our only weapon is prayers which I believe God will hearken to,” said the VP.

Leading the Christian prayer segment, Jemi Ekunkunbor,  former Internal Auditor, Lagos NUJ quoting  from Joel 2:12-27 and 2 Chronicles 7:14 implored Nigerians to always look unto God regardless of any situation.

She said, “we gather today to hand over Nigeria to God because He is our last resort,” she said.

Earlier on, Adeola Ekine, NAWOJ Lagos Chairperson, urged members to be more security conscious in all ramifications. She stated that the programme was a clarion call from the National NAWOJ, adding that “God listens to the voice of women the more, so, let us keep praying,”

The online Solemn Assembly was held amidst fasting.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

