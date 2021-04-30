fbpx
Insecurity: Wike Imposes Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew

April 30, 2021082
The Governor of Rivers States, Nyesom Wike has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the 23 LGAs of the state with immediate effect.

Wike in a statewide broadcast on Thursday said the decision was taken after an exhaustive deliberation by the state security council at the government house in Port Harcourt.

In a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, special assistant to the Governor on media, Wike said the council decided to review the present security situation, saying there are possibilities of further deadly attacks on hard and soft targets across the state.

On Wednesday, Wike had imposed a night curfew in all the state’s land borders.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Anambra Govt Imposes Curfew On 6 Communities

“Accordingly, the state security council has, on Thursday, after exhaustive deliberation, decided and advised that a state-wide curfew on human and vehicular movements be imposed as part of additional measures to prevent the faceless criminals from unleashing their deadly actions,” Wike said.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed on the entire 23 local government areas of the state, prohibiting any human and/or vehicular movement within or any part of the state from 10 pm to 6 am from 29th April 2021 until further notice.”

Wike said the measure is to secure the state and guarantee the protection of lives and property.

The Governor urged everyone in the state to be vigilant and promptly report every suspicious movement in their neighbourhoods to the security agencies for immediate action.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

