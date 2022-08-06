Insecurity: ‘We Have Responded Well To Security Breaches’ – Keyamo

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo said that “security breaches” cannot be used as a “yardstick” to say the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has failed.

The minister of labour spoke on insecurity in the nation on Friday in a program monitored by BizWatch Nigeria.

We only promised to respond to insecurity

Keyamo said the current administration did not promise that Nigeria will not witness violent attacks, adding that the government only promised to respond well.

“Last week, those who were gathering around the bushes of Abuja have been raided, flushed out and killed,” he said.

“That is what we promised. We promised response. We did not promise that it won’t happen. We promised response. We responded last week and killed them.

“Abuja is safe now. There is no incident like that around the bushes of Abuja again. We promised response and we have delivered response.

“People should not engage in scare mongering. Let me tell you something about the psychology of the bandits. They want to scare people. Their oxygen is fear. They want to create panic. It is the oxygen of the terrorists.

“It is only heaven — when we arrive heaven — that there will be no security breach at all. We have not arrived heaven. We are on earth; there must be security breaches. We have responded well.

“There are security breaches, regrettably, but that is not a yardstick to say government has failed. There are jailbreaks in America. The most secured place in the world, there are jailbreaks.

“In the western world, there are jailbreaks. Unfortunately, I’m not proud of it. The optics are not good. I’m not justifying it. It is the spin people put around it in Nigeria that I want to correct.”