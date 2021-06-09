Insecurity: There’ll Be Food Crisis In Nigeria This Year

June 9, 2021 123

As Nigeria battles persistent insecurity that has continued to threaten the supply of food products across the country, a warning has been sounded regarding the food crisis in the country if insecurity is not contained.

The warning was sounded by the Chairman of the Niger State chapter of the All Famers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Shehu Galadima, on Tuesday.

He said that the 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Niger State had been covered by bandits, discouraging farmers from going to their farmlands, adding that agricultural activities would be stalled in the time being.

Galadima said, “if the issue of insecurity is not handled and put to an end now, there is going to be food crisis across the country as from later this year.

“Niger State is vast in landmass and 11 LGAs are badly affected as the farmers can no longer go to their farmlands.

“It is good to give fertilizers to farmers but which farm will they go to when bandits have taken over 11 LGAs.”

He added that “the withdrawal of incentives for farmers is uncalled for. We want the state government to let the Federal Government know that they need to review it because farmers in Niger State are the worst hit by insecurity as they can no longer go to harvest the crops they planted.”