INSECURITY: Telephone Signal Cut Off In Katsina

The ongoing banditry in the North-Western part of Nigeria has led to the cutting of telephone network services in about 13 Local Government Areas in Katsina State.

The affected LGAs identified by Daily Trust include Sabuwa, Faskari, Dandume, Batsari, Danmusa, Kankara, Jibia, Safana, Dutsin-Ma, Funtua, Bakori and Malumfashi.

The report stated that the areas without network signals are close to the Ruggu forest where most of the bandits are known to be hiding.

However, the National Communications Commission (NCC) had during the week denied reports which indicated that telecom services had been cut off in Katsina.

The Director of Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, had said the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Professor Umar D. Danbatta, had spoken to the state government on the matter where he said the story was false.

The NCC VC/CEO added that the purported letter trending in the social media was a cloned version of the one sent to Zamfara State, where there is a total shutdown of telecom sites.