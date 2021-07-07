July 7, 2021 79

Governors of the northeast region urged the military to end insurgency in the region by taking advantage of the current division among the insurgents.

The Governors made the call on Tuesday at the 5th edition of the North East Governors’ Forum which held at the Taraba State Government House in Jalingo.

They also called on the Federal Government to extend the exploration of oil to the Chad Basins so as to put the northeast states on the list of oil-rich states.

READ ALSO: Exchange: Market Cap Grows By Over N103bn, Ending Day In Bullish Mood

Meanwhile, the Governor of Borno State who doubles as chairman of the forum, Professor Babagana Zulum and the host Governor, Darius Ishaku, harped on the need for more infrastructural development in the northeast, including electricity supply.

The Northern states have faced a lot of insecurity, kidnaps, ransom demands and killings.