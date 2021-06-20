Insecurity: ‘Some Students, Teachers Have Been Rescued’ – Kebbi Governor

June 20, 2021 187

The Kebbi State Government revealed that some of the students and teachers kidnapped from the Federal Government College in Birnin-Yauri have been rescued.

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State disclosed this in a communique late on Friday. He assured the people that all those abducted will be returned safely.

According to Governor Bagudu, the security to life and property of the citizenry remain the utmost priority of his administration.

Bagudu further stated that a premium has been placed on the provision of logistics and the necessary equipment to security agencies to waging total war against banditry and all acts of criminality until normality and tranquility are attained fully.

He also added that additional security would be provided to all institutions of learning within the state.

While addressing parents, staff, and students of the College, Governor Bagudu sympathized with the school authorities on the unfortunate incident.

He commended all security services in the state for their quick response which led to the rescue of some of the abducted students and teachers. He also appreciated parents and guardians for remaining calm and courageous with regards to the ugly incident and urged that they also pray along for God’s intervention on the matter.