fbpx
Insecurity: Service Chiefs Honour Senate’s Invitation

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

Insecurity: Service Chiefs Honour Senate’s Invitation

May 6, 20210102
Insecurity: Service Chiefs Honour Senate's Invitation

The Service Chiefs on Thursday honoured the invitation of the Senate to brief the lawmakers on the security situation in the country.

Present at the meeting is the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Airforce, amongst other heads of security agencies.

At the commencement of the meeting, Senate President Ahmed Lawan commended the members of the armed forces for safeguarding the country and giving their lives in the process.

READ ALSO: Harith Launches $200m Top-Up Fund

He said the parliament takes the security situation in the country seriously and admitted that the Armed Forces haven’t achieved the optimum in fighting insecurity which according to him, is largely because of inadequate resources.

The Senate President added that the National Assembly will look for ways to better fund the military to equip them with adequate resources.

About Author

Insecurity: Service Chiefs Honour Senate’s Invitation
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

MTN Owed N40.3bn By Banks, Pushes For Stronger Stakeholder Relationships BUSINESS & ECONOMYIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 5, 20210409

MTN Owed N40.3bn By Banks, Pushes For Stronger Stakeholder Relationships

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Telecoms network MTN declared that at the end of the first quarter of 2021, it was owed N40.3 billion by banks for its unstructured supplementary service da
Read More
October 31, 20130104

2014: Nigeria To Record 40% Africa’s Smartphones Sales

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director, Hand Held Products for Samsung Electronics West Africa, Emmanouil Revmatas has disclosed that 40 per cent of the total smartphones sales expec
Read More
September 2, 20130101

Agric Ministry to Boost Local Production of Wheat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has revealed that the recent local wheat production in the country will reduce the importation of the comm
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.