Insecurity: Service Chiefs Honour Senate’s Invitation

The Service Chiefs on Thursday honoured the invitation of the Senate to brief the lawmakers on the security situation in the country.

Present at the meeting is the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Airforce, amongst other heads of security agencies.

At the commencement of the meeting, Senate President Ahmed Lawan commended the members of the armed forces for safeguarding the country and giving their lives in the process.

He said the parliament takes the security situation in the country seriously and admitted that the Armed Forces haven’t achieved the optimum in fighting insecurity which according to him, is largely because of inadequate resources.

The Senate President added that the National Assembly will look for ways to better fund the military to equip them with adequate resources.