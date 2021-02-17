fbpx
Insecurity: Senate Urges President Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency

February 17, 2021
The Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency over insecurity in the nation.

The move is coming hours after the abduction of some secondary students in Kagara, Niger state.

The resolution of the senate followed a sponsored motion by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east.

BixWatch Nigeria had reported that the gunmen stormed Government Science College, Kagara, in the early hours of Wednesday and made away with some students.

Closure of schools

Following the attack, the Niger state government has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in four local government areas.

The LGAs are Rafi, Munya, Shiroro, and Mariga.

Buhari responds

President Buhari on Wednesday deployed the recently-appointed service chiefs to the state, mandating them “to ensure the immediate and safe return of all the captives”.

