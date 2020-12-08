fbpx
Insecurity: President Buhari To Address National Assembly Thursday

December 8, 2020019
President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, 10th December, 2020.

Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Buhari on social media, made this known on Monday via her verified Twitter account.

“President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly @nassnigeria on Thursday 10th December 2020”, Lauretta twitted.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the House of Representatives had invited President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent killing of 43 farmers in the Zabarmari community in Borno State.

The lawmakers took the decision on Tuesday while adopting a motion of urgent national importance by Satomi Ahmed.

Later on, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila announced on Wednesday that the President agreed to honour the invitation.

“We have agreed on a date and he will meet with the House to address the situation. We have a fixed date but we will communicate with you.

“He is a perfect democrat; he will come to the House to address members in the nearest future”, Gbajabiamila stated after meeting President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

When asked how the President is feeling about the security challenges, Gbajabiamila said, “I think he is more concerned than me and you. Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown.

“Well, we will leave everything until when he comes to the House. Let me not pre-empt him.

“All I can tell you for now is that he is fully committed to the security of lives and property of Nigerians.”

