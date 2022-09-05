Insecurity: ‘Peace, Security Are Returning To Nigeria’ Lia Mohammed

The worst of the nation’s security issues, according to Lai Mohammed, the minister of communications and culture, have been resolved.

Mohammed stated that criminals and terrorists would never “hold sway in our country” while speaking at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

According to the minister, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been able to lessen the number of security-related occurrences. He added that there may still be incidents, but they won’t be as severe as those that Nigerians have previously experienced.

“As far as the daunting security challenges we face are concerned, we can tell you that the worst is over. Never again will terrorists and

bandits and their cohorts hold sway in our country,” he said.

“The security challenges we have face, as an administration, have been daunting — from terrorism to banditry to kidnapping to separatist violence to crude oil theft to armed robbery and sundry crimes.

“It’s undoubtedly the greatest challenge to the peace and security of our great nation since the civil war from 1967 to 1970. It is the kind of challenge that would have overwhelmed many nations.

“But thanks to the purposeful leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we can say, I want to repeat, that the worst is over and peace and security are gradually returning to the land. Please don’t misunderstand or misrepresent this assertion.

“We may still witness isolated cases of security challenges here and there, but it will not be on the scale that we have witnessed in the past.”

The minister went on to say that the media should always highlight the efforts of security agencies to keep the country safe.