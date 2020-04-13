Insecurity: Ogun State Governor Vows to Deal Ruthlessly With Criminals

With the arrest of 150 suspects by the Ogun State Police Command in connection with the series of harassment, robberies, burglaries and cult clashes that occurred within the Agbado Ijaiye, Sango, Ijoko and Ifo axis of the State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals.

In a statement on Sunday, April 12, the governor said: “It has become expedient that we do not spare the rod and spoil the child. Anybody, no matter whose child he or she is, if found guilty of armed robbery, would be visited with the full weight of the law, including capital punishment”.

The governor urged the police to intensify efforts at curbing the nefarious activities of criminals, asking them to smoke out their hideouts and promptly investigate those involved in the nightmarish activities, not only in Ifo and Ado-Odo local governments but across the State.

He said the State would avail all other security outfits, including the Department of State Security Service and the armed forces, with the necessary material and logistic support to end the reign of terror unleashed by armed robbers on the State.

“I will not hesitate to confirm sentences, even of capital punishment, if that will deter these social misfits. Ogun has zero-tolerance for criminals and we will deal with the venomous measures. Enough is enough,” the governor said.

Governor Abiodun commended the State Police Command for its swiftness and prompt adherence to the directive of the State Government to flush out those turning the sit-at-home order to a criminal enterprise.

He further enjoined all other relevant agencies to immediately up the ante of their intelligence gathering mechanisms to ensure that there’s no re-occurrence of the criminal acts, especially as the State continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Abiodun restated the commitment of his government to ensuring that Ogun State is conducive for living and businesses, without fear of criminals and other unscrupulous elements.

According to the governor, these ‘elements’ will not be accommodated within the State.

The governor assured the people that he would not joke with the security of the lives and property of citizens and residents alike.

He stressed that his government will continue to give all necessary support to security agencies, as he has done by providing mobility and other working equipment for effective service delivery.

Governor Abiodun enjoined all law-abiding citizens and residents to remain calm and continue to comply with the stay-at-home directive, as the situation is now fully under control.

