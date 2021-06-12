fbpx
Insecurity: Nuhu Bamali Poly Shut Down Indefinitely

June 12, 2021
The management of Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna State, has shut down all academic activities indefinitely and directed all the students to leave the school premises with immediate effect.

This order comes after an attack on the institution by bandits on Thursday who kidnapped eight students and two lecturers from their hostels and staff quarters.

One student was reported to have been shot to death during the attack.

In a statement by Mahmoud Kwarbai, the acting Registrar of the Polytechnic on Friday the management said the decision was taken due to the tension that the attack generated amongst the students.

The directive however excludes IJMB students whose external examination by the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria will commence on Tuesday, June 15.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

