Insecurity: Nigerians React To Minister of Defence’s Comments

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the comments of the Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi on not being cowards, and facing bandits, as it was the responsibility of “everybody to keep alert” and not the military’s alone.

His comments come on the heels of the abduction of students and staff of Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State.

Magashi, speaking to journalists, said, “Well, is it not the responsibility of the military alone? It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary.

“We shouldn’t be cowards. Sometimes the bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots everybody will run. In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression.

“Why should people run away from minor, minor aggressions? We should stand and face them. If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away.”

The minister is in opposition to the move to legalise the bearing of arms by civilians.

Nigerians on Twitter had these to say about the comments of the minister of defence:

The practical illustration of Minister of Defence message to Nigerians 🤕🤕🤕 pic.twitter.com/znH4Em4OeH — Olusola_yen_noni (@olusola_stephen) February 17, 2021

When a serving minister of DEFENCE who has 24-hrs protection by loads of ARMED officers calls poor unarmed citizens COWARDS for not fighting ARMED bandits, you know there is trouble. #ITweetInPeace🙏🏻👀🚶🏿‍♂️ — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) February 18, 2021

The minister of defence is calling on Nigerians to defend themselves against Bandits (Terrorist), he wants us to defend ourselves against pple that are carrying guns &using RPGs, with our bare hands. Meanwhile, this same man has one of the best security, protesting him. It's well pic.twitter.com/kgVIo0cSoi — Emma ik Umeh (Tcee )🇳🇬 (@emmaikumeh) February 18, 2021

How can the Minister of Defence say Nigerians should defend themselves against bandits without legalizing guns for us? Is it kitchen knife or laptop we will use to block bullets? — Salman👑 (@NotJustSalmanPR) February 18, 2021

I still can’t believe Nigerian Minister of Defence told reporters that citizens should not be cowards & defend themselves against terrorists armed with RPG’s & sophisticated weapons.



E be tins😫😭 — Madam Karen (@Madam_Karen_) February 18, 2021

Nigeria sedai addu'a kawai

We have now reached a point where by anyone in government can come out to the media and say just about anything they want ,what the minister of defence said was complete and utter nonsense! — Yaya Abba (@mndankadai5) February 18, 2021

Replicating past successes

The minister said that the government would again demonstrate its ability to take on the challenge and hopefully secure the release of the abducted students and staff as soon as possible.

He said,”We have demonstrated our ability to take on the challenge. We have done it in Katsina; when children were kidnapped. Within two days, we got them back. Hopefully, this time, we will do the same (thing) to get these captives back. We are planning.

“We have not got feedback on the activities going on in Niger State. But I am sure that before the end of the day, we will be given a full brief on what is going on in Niger State.”