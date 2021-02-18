Insecurity: Nigerians React To Minister of Defence’s Comments

fbpx
NEWSSOCIETY

February 18, 2021037
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the comments of the Minister of Defence Bashir Magashi on not being cowards, and facing bandits, as it was the responsibility of “everybody to keep alert” and not the military’s alone.

His comments come on the heels of the abduction of students and staff of Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State.

Magashi, speaking to journalists, said, “Well, is it not the responsibility of the military alone? It is the responsibility of everybody to be alert and ensure safety when necessary.

“We shouldn’t be cowards. Sometimes the bandits come with about three rounds of ammunition and when they fire shots everybody will run. In our younger days, we stand to fight any form of aggression.

“Why should people run away from minor, minor aggressions? We should stand and face them. If these people know that the people have the competence and capability to defend themselves, they will run away.”

The minister is in opposition to the move to legalise the bearing of arms by civilians.

Nigerians on Twitter had these to say about the comments of the minister of defence:

Replicating past successes

The minister said that the government would again demonstrate its ability to take on the challenge and hopefully secure the release of the abducted students and staff as soon as possible.

He said,”We have demonstrated our ability to take on the challenge. We have done it in Katsina; when children were kidnapped. Within two days, we got them back. Hopefully, this time, we will do the same (thing) to get these captives back. We are planning.

“We have not got feedback on the activities going on in Niger State. But I am sure that before the end of the day, we will be given a full brief on what is going on in Niger State.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

