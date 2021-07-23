fbpx

Insecurity: Nigeria Receives First Batch Of A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft

July 23, 2021095
Nigeria has received the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft procured from the United States of America.

The Nigerian Air Force revealed that the aircraft arrived at Kano State on Thursday afternoon.

“On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao,” a statement signed by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted.

Gabkwet said the second batch of the A-29 Super Tucano is expected to arrive in Nigeria before the end of the year.

“About three years ago, the federal government and the United States signed a pact that resulted in a government to government acquisition of military equipment out of which we are expecting twelve Tucano aircraft or fighter planes that will help combat insecurity,” Godwin Emefiele said during a two-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja where he also expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its security challenges.

“I am aware that six of them are coming to the country in the months of July and August.”

He had some months back said that the fighter jet is a part of Nigeria’s effort to combat insecurity.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

