fbpx
Insecurity Is An Economic Problem – Adesina

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Insecurity Is An Economic Problem – Adesina

March 3, 20210115
Insecurity Is An Economic Problem - Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, said that the major impediment to economic growth in Africa is insecurity.

He expressed his thoughts in a thread of tweets that drew a link between insecurity and the continent’s development.

He added that Africa’s investment space continues to contract, as it was at the mercy of insecurity bedeviling the continent.

Adesina urged that “security and development” be combined to “ensure security stability” on the African continent.

He said, “Insecurity is now the number one challenge to Africa’s development. Terrorism is shrinking Africa’s investment space.

“Insecurity is no longer a political issue. Insecurity is an economic issue.

“We must no longer decouple security and development. We must ensure security stability in Africa.

“Africa needs new financial instruments to protect and secure investments in countries and regions against rising insecurity.”

READ ALSO: EFCC Seeks Tinubu’s Asset Declaration Form From CCB

Little Info…

According to data from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the economic cost of terrorism in Africa between the years of 2007 and 2016 is, at a minimum, $119 billion.

Although, it notes that the figure is much higher when GDP losses are also estimated.

Other factors that are accounted for are refugee/IDP costs, extra security costs, loss of activities in the informal sector.

It stated that the impact of terrorism in Nigeria is 19 times more than in Libya that ranks number two on the list of countries with the highest cost of terrorism over a ten-year period.

About Author

Insecurity Is An Economic Problem – Adesina
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 22, 2015065

Lagos Police Gets ICT Facilities To Boost Performance

The Lagos state Police has been empowered with information and communications technology (ICT) tools to enhance their performance in combating crimes in the state. Last week the governor of Lagos stat
Read More
Rugby World Cup Draw NEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 20, 20200268

2021 Rugby World Cup Draw to Hold in Auckland Virtually on November 20

World Rugby, and hosts New Zealand Rugby (NZR), on Monday, said the 2021 World Cup draw will take place in Auckland on Friday, 20 November 2020. SkyCity Theatre in the heart of Auckland’s central busi
Read More
April 26, 2013049

Legal Officer at United Healthcare International

United Healthcare International Limited is a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) accredited to function both as a private health insurance company and for participation in the Social Health Insuranc
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.