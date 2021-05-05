Insecurity: IGP Orders Immediate Appointment Of New Imo CP

May 5, 2021 64

Usman Baba, the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered the appointment of a new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Imo State.

CP Abutu Yaro is now expected to take over from CP Nasiru Mohammed, who was deployed to the state in January.

Under Mohammed, police stations in Imo have come under repeated attacks, including the State Police Command headquarters and the Nigerian Custodial Centre which led to the escape of hundreds of inmates from the correctional facility.

In a statement signed by Frank Mba, Spokesman for the Nigerian Policepolice, “Yaro’s posting “is in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations within the State.”

Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded Cop, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mohammed has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

Zamfara state also now has a new Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu

“Other Commissioners of Police affected by the new posting and redeployment are: CP John Amadi, mni who has been posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; CP Anderson Bankole who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos; and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police, DFA,” the statement added.

“The IGP, while charging the newly posted officers to bring to bear their professional experience in improving policing and restoring public confidence in their new places of assignment, assured citizens of the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety and tackle all forms of crimes in the country.”