Insecurity: Gunmen Invade Yobe LGA, Destroys School, Health Centre

March 16, 2021088
Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday morning attacked Katarko community in Gujba Local Government Council of Yobe State.

The insurgents also burnt down a primary school and a healthcare centre located in the community.

A resident Fantami Kura, who confirmed the attack said that the gunmen stormed the community at about 5:30 am when they were going to the mosque for prayers.

“We came out as usual around 5.30 am for prayers, we sighted the gunmen, we immediately alerted our people and run into bush for safety.

“They proceeded straight to the military formation in Katarko shooting sporadically and later set the base on fire.”

The number of casualties is still sketchy at the time of this report, however efforts to contact the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu proved abortive.

Katarko community is a distance of 18 kilometers south of Damaturu the state capital.

Since the commencement of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, the community has been attacked over 10 times.

