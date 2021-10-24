fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

Insecurity, Funding Delaying 700MW Zungeru Power Project – Minister

October 24, 2021084
N388bn NBET Debt, Gas Shortage Affecting Power Generation - Egbin

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, says insecurity and delay in the release of funds by the Exim Bank of China are some of the constraints hindering the completion of the 700-megawatt Zungeru hydroelectric power project.

Aliyu, in a statement by the Federal Ministry of Power on Friday, said other challenges include COVID-19 and cost adjustment.

He also informed the contractors of efforts by his ministry, through the Federal Ministry of Finance, to resolve the issue of opening an escrow account in a commercial bank prescribed in the Subsidiary Loan Agreement with Exim Bank of China.

READ ALSO: Zungeru Power Plant To Inject 700MW Of Electricity Into National Grid

The Federal Government has directed the contractors handling the power project to ensure the completion of the facility before December 28, 2021.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, gave the directive in Abuja while hosting the contractors, Messrs. CNEEC-Sinohydro Consortium, for the engineering, procurement and construction of the project.

He assured the CNEEC-Sinohydro of the Federal Government’s resolve to surmount the challenges faced by it in the discharge of its duties.

About Author

Insecurity, Funding Delaying 700MW Zungeru Power Project – Minister
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Just In: Federal Troops Foil Kidnap Attempt At Govt. Secondary School Kaduna COVID-19 NewsNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 3, 20200294

Kaduna Markets Record Influx of Shoppers Due to Curfew Relaxation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The three major markets in Kaduna State metropolis experienced the influx of people as a result of the curfew relaxation announced by the State government.
Read More
March 31, 20160268

Stock Market Capitalization Sheds N45billion on Sustained Bearish Momentum

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The market capitalization of the 190 equities quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, March 30, lost N45 billion to end the day at N8.650
Read More
Nigerian Breweries MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER
September 18, 20200425

COVID-19: NB Plc Donates PPEs, Essential Supplies to University College Hospital, Ibadan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian Breweries Plc, foremost Nigeria’s brewer has donated essential supplies including Personal Protective Equipment(PPEs) to the University College Hos
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.