Insecurity: FG To Build 7,000 Homes In Northern States

The Federal Government (FG) has received President Bola Tinubu’s consent to build 7,000 dwellings in Kaduna and other northern states afflicted by war.

Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, and Benue are among the other states, according to Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday. He made the remarks in Maiduguri, Borno State’s capital, during the commissioning of projects completed by the state government in the previous 100 days.

Tinubu, according to the former Borno State governor, has granted N50 billion for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to launch the Pulaku program, a non-kinetic solution to the issue plaguing the people of the northwest region.

“The President has approved the construction of 1000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna Niger and Benue, with all the ancillary facilities of schools, clinics, veterinary clinics and ranches for the Fulani community; in Kaduna and Benue, he insisted that all the victims must be carried along,” Shettima was quoted in a statement by his media aide, Olusola Abiola.

Shettima stated that President Tinubu’s developmental advances will benefit all regions of the country, while also reiterating the Federal Government’s desire to re-ignite wheat production.

He further stated that President Tinubu is aware of the difficulties that Nigerians face and will work to address them.

“Issues confronting Nigerians will be addressed. We will use all available vehicles to fix things. President Tinubu means well for this country and he is determined to change the fortunes of the nation for the better,” he assured.

“He is a person filled with a lot of empathy for the less privileged in the society. Some of the painful decisions taken by the government were products of the circumstances we have found ourselves in.

“Be rest assured that in the coming weeks and months, this government will unveil a lot of projects and programmes that will touch the lives of many.”