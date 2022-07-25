Insecurity: FG Orders Immediate Closure Of FGC Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) has ordered the immediate closure of the Federal Government College (FGC), Kwali located in Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

The immediate closure was announced via a statement on Monday by the Director of Press and Public Relations for the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong.

Adamu Adamu, Nigeria’s Minister of Education had issued the directive in the early hours of July 25 in a bid to prevent any attack on the school.

He said the closure became necessary following the security breach on Sheda and Lambata villages in the suburbs of Kwali Area Council.

The authorities of FGC Abuja have been urged to make arrangements for final year students to conclude their National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

The minister also directed principals of unity colleges across the country to communicate with security agencies within their jurisdictions in a bid to forestall any security breach in the government schools.

Read the full statement below:

Press Release

FG Orders Closure of FGC Kwali, Security Beef-Up In Unity Colleges.

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of one of its colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu who gave the directive in the early hours of this morning said the closure became necessary following security breach on Sheda and Lambata Villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.

According to the Minister, the timely intervention of security Agencies saved the situation.

Adamu Adamu also directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their NECO examinations.

The Minister has also directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security Agencies within their jurisdictions in order to forestall any security breach in our schools.

Ben. Bem Goong.

Director Press and Public Relations.