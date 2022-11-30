Insecurity: FG Installs CCTV Cameras On Train Coaches

The Federal Government (FG), has commenced the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on train coaches. This development follows the postponement of the resumption of Abuja-Kaduna rail services.

As reported on BizWatch Nigeria, the train services, which were supposed to resume on Monday, November 28, 2022, were postponed to Monday, December 5.

However, to ensure the safety of travellers, Mua’zu Sambo, the Minister of Transportation, while inspecting and testING the train route, disclosed that there would be an increase in the number of security officers deployed to protect the train facilities.

He stated that some of the personnel may not be wearing uniforms in order to ensure the safety of passengers.

“The other thing is that, for every journey, the train is monitored every second and the train driver can see up to a certain distance,” he said.

“If there are any threats on the track, that would enable him to march the break before getting to the perceived threat.”

Sambo also stated that the number of trips on the corridor would be reduced, but that as the traveling population grows, the number of trips will increase.

“But we will certainly not travel at night,” he added.

He also stated that other sensitive equipment, which he would not name, had been installed to ensure the safety of life and property.

On transportation charges, he stated that discussions were underway because fares could be raised.

“My assurance to Nigerians is that even I will be using the train, and other of my counterparts who have homes in Kaduna,” Sambo added.

“In fact, from next week they will start using this train so I am giving Nigerians full assurance that a human being can give that this train is safe for them to use.

“There is absolutely nothing to fear. We have learned from what has happened and life is about learning lessons and adopting measures with the lessons.”