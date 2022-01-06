fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Insecurity: FG Declares Bandits As Terrorists

January 6, 20220177
Insecurity: FG Declares Bandit Groups as Terrorists

The Federal Government (FG) has formally declared bandits operating in Nigeria as terrorists.

The declaration titled ‘Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021 is contained in Volume 108 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette.

It read in part, “Notice is hereby given that by the Order of the Federal High Court Abuja, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1370/2021 dated 25th November 2021 as per the schedule to this Notice, the Activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North West and North-Central Regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

“Consequently the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 and liable to prosecution.”

News of the move comes more than a month after the Federal High Court in Abuja declared bandits as terrorists following an ex parte motion the Federal Government filed before it through the Ministry of Justice.

Top 7 Music Streaming Apps For 2022

About Author

Insecurity: FG Declares Bandits As Terrorists
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 20, 20130219

Inflation Stifle Growth In Beer Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The current inflation rate in the country is impacting negatively on the brewing industry, Seni Adetu, Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria has said. Accor
Read More
August 1, 20163257

Equity Investors Lose N545billion In July

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Stock market investors had a cloudy session in July, recording massive losses at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, as they indulge in heavy profit-taking fo
Read More
[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWS
April 30, 20130217

Glo, ZTE Sign $500m Upgrade Contract

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Globacom, a telecommunications and service provider company,  yesterday in Lagos, signed a deal with Chinese equipment vendor, ZTE, to upgrade its infrastru
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.