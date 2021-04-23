Insecurity: El-Rufai Calls For Construction Of Schools Near Military Camps

fbpx
April 23, 2021
The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has advocated for the construction of schools near military camps to curb attacks by bandits in the state.

El-Rufai while speaking during a programme on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Friday, said the attacks can be foiled if troops are able to get to the affected school within 30 minutes.

Insecurity

On Tuesday, some students were abducted from a private university in what was the third criminal attack on a school in Kaduna this year.

El-Rufai said the state is working on measures to prevent further attacks, including ensuring budgetary allocations to fence schools.

The Governor also said Kaduna needs more troops deployed in affected areas, as the security challenge is beyond what the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) can handle.

“In our view in Kaduna, first (way to address the situation) is to ensure that schools are fenced, because, unless we fence schools, we will give easy access to criminals. So, fencing schools is very important, and that’s a budgetary item; you need money to build fences,” he said

“The second is to have enough (security operatives) on the ground. We must have more civil defence (officers), more private security guards, more vigilante people in the schools, and watchtowers so that any threat of abduction can be seen in good time so that you can call for help.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate.

