fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTER

Insecurity Disrupting Supply Chain, Nigeria’s Economy, Says LCCI

September 10, 20210129
Regulatory Constraints Affect Growth Of E-Commerce Sector - LCCI

The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, says the insecurity in the country is disrupting the supply chain as well as Nigeria’s economy.

She spoke at the chamber’s 2021 edition of the Security Meets Business Conference held in Lagos on Thursday.

According to her, insecurity often lead to negative outcomes, death and economic losses.

She said, “Insecurity does not only impact society, but it also reduces the positive benefits that security and peace bring to the macroeconomic performance of countries.

“Since 2000, countries that have improved in security and peace have seen an average 1.4 percentage points higher GDP per capita growth when compared to countries that have become less peaceful as measured by the Global Peace Index.”

Mabogunje noted that despite the government allocating N878billion in 2020 and N840.56bn in 2021 to defence, the security situation in the country had not fared better.

READ ALSO: Phone Shipments Into Nigeria Fell By 6.4% in Q2 2021

She said, “In the course of the year, another supplementary budget worth about N983billion was approved for the procurement of equipment for the military and medical infrastructure as well as COVID-19 vaccines.

“This vote of resources to defence operations show the commitment of the government to making Nigeria a safer and more peaceful nation.

“Despite these efforts, the security situation in our nation is still a narrative of challenges, apprehension, anxiety, disrupted supply chains, and increasing economic cost from the impact of insecurity.

Citing data from the 2020 Global Peace Index by the Institute of Economics and Peace, Mabogunje said the economic impact of violence increased in 2019 to a total of $453.1bn or $433 for each person in sub-Saharan Africa.

The LCCI president pointed out the need for collective and integrative security architecture by the federal, state, and local governments in the country.

“This will assist in identifying criminals, their sponsors, and hideouts in the country. We urge the government to sustain the needed funding for defence operations to equip the military with advanced weaponry and intelligence infrastructure,” she added.

“These should be supported by heavy deployment of modern military intelligence technologies,” she said.

About Author

Insecurity Disrupting Supply Chain, Nigeria’s Economy, Says LCCI
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigeria's Automotive Policy AUTOMOBILECOVERNEWSLETTER
January 31, 20200413

Stakeholders Review Nigeria’s Automotive Policy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In an effort to transform the Nigerian Automotive Industry, stakeholders in the sector have held a session to articulate key issues, review the Automotive P
Read More
March 13, 20140217

NFF Generates N1bn From Sponsorship Deals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has disclosed that the Glass House  raked in the total sum of N1.075 billion from all different sponsorship dedals in
Read More
Ngige COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 11, 20180183

Hilarious! Ngige Campaigns for Fayose at Fayemi’s Campaign Rally

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment, made a loud call for the re-election of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in what was clearly a sli
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.