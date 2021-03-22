fbpx
Insecurity: Defence HQ Holds Summit

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Insecurity: Defence HQ Holds Summit

March 22, 2021053
Insecurity: Defence HQ Holds Over Terrorism, Insurgency In North-East

The Defence Headquarters on Monday held a summit over the terrorism and insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, speaking at the National Defence College in Abuja, restated the imperative of kinetic measures to address the current security challenges in the country.

After declaring the summit open, Major Magashi assured that the current government is working hard to restore stability in the country, and will continue to explore all possible approaches to making that possible.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor said the summit aims at promoting the buy-in of all stakeholders and creating more awareness on the use of kinetic operations among other factors.

Nigeria has battled the insurgency for over a decade which has killed 36,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the northeast.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) split from the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2016, and has since become a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.

READ ALSO: Here’s What Will Happen If You Ignore Your Passion

On March 1, jihadist fighters burnt down a United Nations humanitarian compound in the town of Dikwa after dislodging troops, killing six civilians.

Nigeria’s jihadist violence has spread to neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.

About Author

Insecurity: Defence HQ Holds Summit
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 27, 2014057

“Nigeria Is Committed To WTO, Multilateral Trading Systems” – Aganga

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Olusegun Aganga, has said  that Nigeria is committed  to  the World Trade Organisation(WTO) and the mult
Read More
June 3, 2014036

National Delegates Lament Five Weeks Unpaid Allowances

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications have emerged that financial crisis might be rocking the ongoing National Conference, as delegates on Monday expressed displeasure over the feder
Read More
August 1, 2014065

Lagos Rakes in N120bn From Tax In Six Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on Thursday said that it generated more than N120 billion from taxation between January and June this year.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.