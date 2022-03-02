fbpx

Insecurity: Buhari Vows To Protect School Children

March 2, 20220125
President Muhammadu Buhari vows to tackle insecurity in the nation especially the kidnapping of school children across different states.

The President gave the assurance while speaking during the National Security Seminar organised by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman made this known via a statement titled, ‘President Buhari urges Nigerians to get more involved in security, hails security agencies, service chiefs for courage’, on Tuesday.

“We have zero tolerance for kidnapping, especially of school children and we shall deal with such outrages decisively. The disruption of our educational system and economic activities will not be tolerated.

“I have directed that all cases relating to security breaches, economic sabotage, and wanton destruction of lives and property across the entire nation be immediately addressed.

“Let me add here that the Armed Forces have been deployed in virtually all states of the Federation to combat any security challenges,’’ he said.

The president noted that the National Security Strategy 2019 was very clear on all of the issues related to safety, with the need for individuals, the private sector, civil society groups, media, politicians, traditional institutions and government functionaries to key into the endeavor.

“This is the time to enhance Corporate Social Responsibility and giving back to the society.’’

The president said policies and strategies at all levels of governance must be properly coordinated and implemented to ensure Nigerians all over the country and in Diaspora had a sense of belonging, with a focus on family, socio-cultural, ethical values, and proper upbringing of children.

“We must also develop our future leaders to effectively take over from us. Above all, we must harness the strength in our diversity to ensure a cohesive and forward-looking nation.’’

Bashir Salihi Magashi, the Minister of Defence, said Nigerians had put up resilience in the face of challenges, adding that security outfits should also be aware of the rights of citizens.

The Minister noted that the government would keep supporting the military in ensuring the promotion of peace and order.

Nigeria Takes the Lead In Hydrocarbon Exploration, Production And Regulation In 2022

