Insecurity: Buhari To Meet With Security Chiefs On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with Nigeria’s security chiefs as part of measures to tackle insecurity.

Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser for Media and Publicity made this known via a statement issued on Tuesday adding that the meeting will hold at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This is coming six days after the President returned to the country from London, the United Kingdom where he attended an education summit and did health checks.

Attendance

Service chiefs expected in attendance include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Others expected at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retired), the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Femi Adesina explained that President Buhari “will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated.”