Insecurity: Buhari To Honour Invitation By National Assembly

December 3, 2020 50

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the House of Representatives of his readiness to address the legislative chamber on the worrying spate of insecurity across the country.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

READ ALSO: FG Inaugurates Committee To Renegotiate 1999 Agreements With ASUU

He said the date of the address would soon be made public.

The House of Representatives had on Tuesday resolved to invite Buhari to address lawmakers on efforts being made to address the security challenges in parts of the country.