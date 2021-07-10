Insecurity: Buhari Orders Security Agencies To Double Their Efforts

July 10, 2021 96

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday while restating his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity in Nigeria, said that the Federal Government cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians.

President Buhari through Garba Shehu, his media aide criticized the killing of 24 people in Adamawa on Wednesday and ordered security agencies to “redouble their efforts and respond to these security threats promptly and decisively.”

“We can’t afford to disappoint Nigerians that have entrusted their security in our hands,” he said while expressing sadness over the incident which claimed the lives of a vigilante leader and Village Head of Dabna, a village in Dugwaba, Hong Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Drivers’ Licence: FRSC Kicks Off Computer-Based Test For Applicants

“This level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for the sanctity of life cannot go unpunished,” President Buhari said.

He also ordered respective agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately assess losses in the community and send support.

President Buhari raised a high-powered delegation to visit the community to convey his sympathies to the families of victims and the government of the north-eastern state.