Insecurity: Buhari Holds Another Meeting With Security Council

May 11, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned another crucial meeting of the National Security Council; as they continue to seek solutions to the security challenges in the nation.

President Buhari is presiding over the third Security Meeting at the State House.

Today’s meeting is a continuation of the meeting that held on April 30th, 2021 at the First Lady’s Conference room. BizWatch Nigeria had reported that President Buhari presided over a Security Meeting at the Statehouse in Abuja.

Those in attendance include the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others include Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd.)

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo and acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba are also attending the crucial meeting.