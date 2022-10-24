Insecurity: British High Commission To Allow Only Critical Personnel To Access Building

The United Kingdom (UK) on Sunday issued an updated terrorism alert to Nigerian citizens.

The UK issued the warning citing an increased threat of terrorist attacks in the federal capital territory (FCT).

UK citizens were advised to “consider movements carefully, follow local news, and follow the advice of security authorities.”

Visits to markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, football viewing centers, displacement camps, transportation terminals (including train networks), government buildings — and schools — were all advised against.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in Abuja has announced that only critical personnel will be permitted access to the facility on Monday, October 24.

Parents were also advised “strongly” not to send their children to school.