Insecurity: Armed Forces Are In Control Of The Situation – Magashi

Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Defence, said on Tuesday that the nation’s armed forces have control of the security situation, reiterating the Federal Government’s position on the matter.

However, retired General Magashi stated that there was no smoke without fire after the United States, the United Kingdom, and several other Western nations issued a terror alert in Abuja.

The Minister was addressing the House of Representatives Committee on Defence in Abuja during a budget defense.

He stated that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is in contact with the US ambassador in Nigeria to ensure that such information is disseminated responsibly and dealt with appropriately.

Lieutenant-General Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, also testified before the Senate Committee on the Army on Tuesday.

He discussed recent developments in the army and drew the committee’s attention to the force’s funding challenges.

Both Magashi and Farouk advocated for exempting the military from the envelope budgeting system.