fbpx
Insecurity: Anambra Govt Imposes Curfew On 6 Communities

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

Insecurity: Anambra Govt Imposes Curfew On 6 Communities

April 27, 2021090
Insecurity: Anambra Govt Imposes Curfew On 6 Communities

Anambra State government has imposed a curfew on six communities in the state, following an attack by gunmen on Monday.

Communities affected by the curfew

The communities are Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya.

In a statement, the Secretary to Anambra state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, says the curfew which started on Monday, 26th April 2021, is expected to last between 7 pm and 6 am daily.

READ ALSO: JAMB To Introduce USSD Code For UTME Registration Process

Professor Chukwulobelu urged the people of Anambra state and other residents of the state living in the listed communities to obey the curfew order, as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew.

Related tags :

About Author

Insecurity: Anambra Govt Imposes Curfew On 6 Communities
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Breaking: Female Students Abducted By Gunmen In Kaduna State [ MAIN ]Breaking NewsCOVERNEWS
March 12, 20210366

Breaking: Female Students Abducted By Gunmen In Kaduna State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gunmen have abducted female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna State. This was confirmed by the Commissioner for Int
Read More
[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCENEWS
May 16, 2013080

GTB Created the Highest Value For Investors in the Year 2012—RenCap

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Financial Analysts at Renaissance Capital Limited (RenCap), have adjudged Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, as the bank among three Tier 1 banks that created the hig
Read More
Dogara COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 24, 20190109

Dogara Accuses Tinubu of Spreading Falsehood over Speaker’s Stewardship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has accused the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader, All Progressives Congress (
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.