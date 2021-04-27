Insecurity: Anambra Govt Imposes Curfew On 6 Communities

April 27, 2021 90

Anambra State government has imposed a curfew on six communities in the state, following an attack by gunmen on Monday.

Communities affected by the curfew

The communities are Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya.

In a statement, the Secretary to Anambra state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, says the curfew which started on Monday, 26th April 2021, is expected to last between 7 pm and 6 am daily.

READ ALSO: JAMB To Introduce USSD Code For UTME Registration Process

Professor Chukwulobelu urged the people of Anambra state and other residents of the state living in the listed communities to obey the curfew order, as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew.