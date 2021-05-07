fbpx
Insecurity: Again Gunmen Abduct University Students

May 7, 2021088
Gunmen have reportedly abducted an unknown number of Abia State University (ABSU) students, Uturu the state government confirmed on Thursday.

According to a statement signed by John Kalu, the State’s Commissioner of Information the students were abducted along the Okigwe-Uturu road in the state.

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a minivan from Okigwe to Uturu between 7 pm – 8 pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet-to-be-identified travelers,” the statement said.

“Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet-to-be-identified location.

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the State very seriously.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

