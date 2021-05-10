fbpx
Insecurity: ‘Advise Youths Against Violent Attack’ – Buhari

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Insecurity: ‘Advise Youths Against Violent Attack’ – Buhari

May 10, 20210138
Insecurity: ‘Advise Youths Against Violent Attack' - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on local leaders to advise the youths in their various domains against any harmful acts towards Nigeria.

Reacting to the attacks on communities and government facilities in parts of the country, he asked the leaders to warn the young Nigerians against being used to incite violence.

“If we attack institutions guarding us, who will protect us in future emergencies?” the President queried in a statement on Sunday by his Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

He also condoled with all those who have lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.

As Muslims in Nigeria join their fellow worshippers across the world in preparation for the Eid-el-Fitr, President Buhari directed that celebrations should be limited due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Eid-el-Fitr

In the statement, Shehu noted that the President would not be traveling to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Fitr – a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

According to him, President Buhari, his family, personal aides, members of the cabinet, and service chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers.

The presidential aide added that the celebration would be held low-key, stressing that there would be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community, and political leaders.

“As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic,” the statement said.

President Buhari thanked the Ulama – also known as Islamic clerics – and all other religious (Muslim and Christian) leaders who have continued to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

About Author

Insecurity: ‘Advise Youths Against Violent Attack’ – Buhari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 8, 2014096

Naira Rebounds After CBN’s Intervention

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, the naira appreciated by 2.35 per cent against the United States dollar after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold dollars to prop up the value
Read More
May 12, 2015289

Subsidy Debt: Fuel Scarcity Worsens, As Oil Marketers Suspend Importation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The lingering fuel scarcity seen in most parts of the country, particularly in Lagos and Abuja, intensified on Monday, May 11. The seemingly helpless situat
Read More
August 13, 2014079

Enterprise Bank Opens In Zamfara

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Enterprise Bank Ltd has extended its sphere of operation with the opening of a new branch in Gusau, Zamfara State. With this development, those in Zamfara S
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.