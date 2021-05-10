Insecurity: ‘Advise Youths Against Violent Attack’ – Buhari

May 10, 2021 138

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on local leaders to advise the youths in their various domains against any harmful acts towards Nigeria.

Reacting to the attacks on communities and government facilities in parts of the country, he asked the leaders to warn the young Nigerians against being used to incite violence.

“If we attack institutions guarding us, who will protect us in future emergencies?” the President queried in a statement on Sunday by his Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

He also condoled with all those who have lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.

As Muslims in Nigeria join their fellow worshippers across the world in preparation for the Eid-el-Fitr, President Buhari directed that celebrations should be limited due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the statement, Shehu noted that the President would not be traveling to his country home in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Fitr – a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

According to him, President Buhari, his family, personal aides, members of the cabinet, and service chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers.

The presidential aide added that the celebration would be held low-key, stressing that there would be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community, and political leaders.

“As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic,” the statement said.

President Buhari thanked the Ulama – also known as Islamic clerics – and all other religious (Muslim and Christian) leaders who have continued to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.