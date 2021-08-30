Infrastructural Deficit Pushes Telecomms Companies To Make Upgrades

August 30, 2021 167

A report by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) showed that infrastructural deficit in the telecommunications industry has forced companies in the sector to push for more upgrades.

The report noted that the infrastructural gaps and the need to meet up with the needs of consumers have spurred telecommunications companies to boost their services.

It added that frequent service glitches experienced by telecomms companies negatively impact their business operations and have “resulted in setbacks”.

The report said, “Perceived infrastructural gaps and the need to meet users’ expectations have forced telecommunication companies in Nigeria to begin moves towards upgrading their infrastructures.

“Incessant glitches which directly affect businesses, polity and security have dotted their services and resulted in some setbacks.

“Individual users across board have inundated the service providers with complaints of poor clarity, drop calls, slow internet access and in some cases lack of service at certain urban locations across the country.

“The servers are believed to be fine but reacting to increasing volumes of trade which requires upgrade. Findings have shown that operators may have the best computers, printers, hardware, software and everything else, but will also rely on telecommunications as well.

“In most of the instances, it reached a point when the load on the telecomm service was a lot and it was slowing down the service. That, investigations have shown, was a major cause of the problem.”