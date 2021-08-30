fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Infrastructural Deficit Pushes Telecomms Companies To Make Upgrades

August 30, 20210167
Infrastructural Deficit Pushes Telecomms Companies To Make Upgrades

A report by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) showed that infrastructural deficit in the telecommunications industry has forced companies in the sector to push for more upgrades.

The report noted that the infrastructural gaps and the need to meet up with the needs of consumers have spurred telecommunications companies to boost their services.

It added that frequent service glitches experienced by telecomms companies negatively impact their business operations and have “resulted in setbacks”.

The report said, “Perceived infrastructural gaps and the need to meet users’ expectations have forced telecommunication companies in Nigeria to begin moves towards upgrading their infrastructures.

READ ALSO: Apapa Port Traffic Manager Bemoans Non-provision Of Space For Towed Trucks

“Incessant glitches which directly affect businesses, polity and security have dotted their services and resulted in some setbacks.

“Individual users across board have inundated the service providers with complaints of poor clarity, drop calls, slow internet access and in some cases lack of service at certain urban locations across the country.

“The servers are believed to be fine but reacting to increasing volumes of trade which requires upgrade. Findings have shown that operators may have the best computers, printers, hardware, software and everything else, but will also rely on telecommunications as well.

“In most of the instances, it reached a point when the load on the telecomm service was a lot and it was slowing down the service. That, investigations have shown, was a major cause of the problem.”

About Author

Infrastructural Deficit Pushes Telecomms Companies To Make Upgrades
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Guinea Bissau COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 18, 20200180

Buhari to Address Nigerians on Monday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on Monday, even as the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end. This is
Read More
Forex Fruad: EFCC Threatens Banks With Prosecution BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
July 14, 20210577

ABCON Urges Govt To Bridge Wide Gap In Exchange Rates

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called for realistic measures to bridge the wide margin between the official and paral
Read More
Nigerian Bussinessmen Capital MarketNEWSLETTER
September 12, 20170170

Global Stock Indices Spike to Record High

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Global equity index leaped to a record high and the dollar gained on Monday,September 11, spurred by relief that Hurricane Irma weakened to a tropical storm
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.