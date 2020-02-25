Information Technology Generates More Revenue Flow, FDI, says NITDA Boss

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has emphasized the need for youths to take full advantage of Information Technology saying it will pave the way for more revenue flow and Foreign Direct Investment Direct, (FDI) into Nigeria.

Abdullahi who was represented by the Director of E-government Development and Regulation (eGDR) Dr. Vincent Olatunji, at the First Lego League Robotics National Championship 2020 held at the Baze University in Abuja said that his organization supports ICT competitions among youths because his agency has a mandate to promote capacity building, digital literacy and inclusion.

Abdullahi said as youths embrace ICT, the prospects for a better developed Nigerian economy looks brighter.

“From what is being showcased here, I can see that we are going higher in Information Technology, I see the future of this country in IT advancement. See yourself as employers of labor, this will serve as an avenue for the swift growth and development of the economy.”

The Director-general added there was a need to expose young Nigerians to basic knowledge in ICT as it brings out their potentials for more career opportunities in the future.

“Building creative young minds will bring out the potentials embedded in the teeming youths, making them have the basic Information Technology foundation at an early stage,” said.

“Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is one of the fundamental pillars and the next oil of the nation that will be playing a pivotal role in the growth of the economy”.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution has brought about the concept of smart things, digital platforms, and digital economy, stating that the difference between third and fourth industrial revolutions is the disruptive nature of the emerging technologies,” Abdullahi added.

The Minister of State for Education represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, while declaring the Championship open, praised the organizers, Coderina Education and Technology Foundation for bringing together 20 Federal Unity schools across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

“… this shows that the Ministry is heading towards the right direction and keeping pace with the changes trends that required shaping the future of our youths and preparing them adequately for the knowledge, economy and the future of work,“ he added.

The competition is a culmination of weeks and months of learning activities aimed at intensifying the penetration of Information Technology (IT) in schools across Nigeria.

Source: VON