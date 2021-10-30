INFOGRAPHIC: Nigeria COVID-19 Cases, Vaccine Update

October 30, 2021 104

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on On the 29th of October 2021.

The report showed that the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 211,798 with 202,962 cases discharged and a total number of 2,895 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 120 new cases are reported from 11 States-FCT (26), Imo (25), Lagos (23), Rivers (17), Osun (15), Kano (5), Gombe (3), Edo (2), Ekiti (2), Bayelsa (1) and Delta (1).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities

There are currently 5,814 active coronavirus cases in the country while a total of 3,298,966 blood samples have been tested for the virus in laboratories.

About 2.7 % of Eligible Population Are Vaccinated

As of October 28, 2021, only 2.7 percent of the 110 eligible Nigerian population have been vaccinated while about 5 percent of the population have received the first dose.

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) plans to vaccinate all eligible 111,776,503 Nigerians (18 years and above) with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines over the next two years.

The country commenced a nationwide phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 5, 2021, in all the 36 States and FCT, targeting health and other front-line workers with potent COVID-19 vaccines approved by World Health Organization (WHO) and certified by NAFDAC.

First Coronavirus Case in Nigeria

The first case of coranavirus was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, 2020 in Ogun State and it involved a 44-year-old italian citizen who arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 10pm on February 24, 2020 aboard Turkish airline from Milan, Italy.

He traveled on to his company site in Ogun state on 25th February. On 26th February, he presented at the staff clinic in Ogun and there was high index of suspicion by the managing physician. He was referred to IDH Lagos and COVID-19 was confirmed on 27th February.