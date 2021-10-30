fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

INFOGRAPHIC: Nigeria COVID-19 Cases, Vaccine Update

October 30, 20210104

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on On the 29th of October 2021.

The report showed that the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 211,798 with 202,962 cases discharged and a total number of 2,895 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 120 new cases are reported from 11 States-FCT (26), Imo (25), Lagos (23), Rivers (17), Osun (15), Kano (5), Gombe (3), Edo (2), Ekiti (2), Bayelsa (1) and Delta (1).

A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities

There are currently 5,814 active coronavirus cases in the country while a total of 3,298,966 blood samples have been tested for the virus in laboratories.

About 2.7 % of Eligible Population Are Vaccinated

As of October 28, 2021, only 2.7 percent of the 110 eligible Nigerian population have been vaccinated while about 5 percent of the population have received the first dose.

The Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) plans to vaccinate all eligible 111,776,503 Nigerians (18 years and above) with safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines over the next two years.

The country commenced a nationwide phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 5, 2021, in all the 36 States and FCT, targeting health and other front-line workers with potent COVID-19 vaccines approved by World Health Organization (WHO) and certified by NAFDAC.

Made with Visme

First Coronavirus Case in Nigeria

The first case of coranavirus was confirmed in Nigeria on February 27, 2020 in Ogun State and it involved a 44-year-old italian citizen who arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 10pm on February 24, 2020 aboard Turkish airline from Milan, Italy.

He traveled on to his company site in Ogun state on 25th February. On 26th February, he presented at the staff clinic in Ogun and there was high index of suspicion by the managing physician. He was referred to IDH Lagos and COVID-19 was confirmed on 27th February.

About Author

INFOGRAPHIC: Nigeria COVID-19 Cases, Vaccine Update
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Coronavirus COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 25, 20200269

Coronavirus: American Man Dies After Taking Chloroquine Substance to Prevent Infection

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A man in the United States has reportedly died after taking a substance used to clean fish tanks that contain chloroquine, a drug that President Donald Trum
Read More
Jonathan Urges World Political Actors To Choose Honor As Trump Slams U.S Elections COVERForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
November 6, 20200695

Jonathan Urges World Political Actors To Choose Honor As Trump Slams U.S Elections

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has advised political leaders worldwide to choose honor in place of power. Jonathan, who made this known in a
Read More
Technology IT COVERIT/TELECOM
July 25, 20160201

Expert Decries Poor Technology Application‎

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An IT expert, Mr. Olajide Abiola, has said that poor application of technology was responsible for apathy to banks’ products. Abiola, who is the Chief Execu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.